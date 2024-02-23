WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
Once again, the annual WWE Elimination Chamber has rolled around, this time with the festivities taking place all the way over in Perth, Australia. It's a lighter card than WWE typically offers on a major show, but the fact that there are just four matches on the main card should offer the Elimination Chamber bouts some breathing room. While this years event feels a little more predictable than years past, there's always the possibility of Elimination Chamber surprises from WWE, and there's no telling who could appear and shake things up.
Below you'll find our predictions for the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber. The Wrestling Inc. staff was quite firmly aligned in their picks for the premium live event, with just a few outlying choices preventing a unanimous sweep of predictions. We'll only be covering the main card, so no predictions on the recently announced Kabuki Warriors vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell match taking place on the kickoff show. With all that being said, let's get into the picks!
WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (100%)
Finn Balor and Damian Priest have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for four months, and before that, it had been just under a week since their previous one-month reign came to an end. It hasn't exactly been the most exciting tag title run in recent memory, but the two performers have undeniably been dominant, with title defenses against DIY, the Creed Brothers, the Street Profits, and more. While Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are a fresh new team (on the main roster, at least) and almost certainly have big futures ahead of them, now does not feel like the right time for The Judgment Day to be toppled.
Apart from Rhea Ripley, the rest of The Judgment Day seems to be in a holding pattern until their WWE WrestleMania 40 plans solidify. Rather than losing the titles now, though, it seems far more likely that they'll overcome this obstacle and move on to a new feud for the upcoming event. New Catch Republic is an exciting team, but it's hard to envision them carrying two sets of tag titles heading into WWE's biggest show of the year.
While the changes of a title change seem remote, the match will almost certainly still entertain. There are just four matches on the card and, with the presence of a fresh duo looking to prove themselves on a big stage, the odds are in favor of these two teams delivering an excellent performance despite the predictability.
Women's Elimination Chamber match: Becky Lynch (100%)
There's no question when it comes to the Women's Elimination Chamber match for us. "The Man" is going to come around, and Becky Lynch will head to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, assuming she survives Nia Jax in her home country of Australia (spoiler alert: we think she will). Lynch will take on the likes of Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tiffany Stratton, in her first appearance in one of WWE's most impressive, and dangerous, structures.
All the women involved have something to prove in the match. Belair, known as "Mrs. WrestleMania" for her undefeated streak at the event, is looking to punch her ticket to Philadelphia. Morgan and Rodriguez have recently made their returns to "WWE SmackDown," and Naomi returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Stratton just recently made her main roster debut after an impressive run in "WWE NXT." And while everyone has a good reason to want to win the Chamber match, we don't believe anyone is as likely as Lynch. Lynch has already called out Ripley in an excellent segment on "WWE Raw," and she's also the only "Raw" star in the match. It may be Lynch's first time in the Chamber, but "The Man" is going to walk out the winner, if you ask any of us. Ripley and Lynch have never squared off in a singles match on the main roster, so this is a match we're dying to see on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (93%)
No matter how many matches were meant to get booked for the 2024 Elimination Chamber event, one person who was always going to appear in some capacity was Rhea Ripley. The WWE Women's World Champion has been so dominant since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, and she doesn't show any signs of slowing down, especially in her home country.
However, the challenge that is ahead of her in Perth is one that she might be familiar with, but that doesn't make it any easier. Since her September 2023 return to WWE, Nia Jax has demolished some of the best that WWE has to offer. From Zoey Stark to Raquel Rodriguez and even Becky Lynch, no one has been able to fully stop Jax in recent months, which has ultimately led to her getting a title shot against Ripley at Elimination Chamber.
The match between Ripley and Jax will be one for the history books as it will be the first time that two Australian-born women will be competing in a WWE at an event held in Australia, but despite this similarity between champion and challenger, there is really only one woman for whom the fans in Perth are going to be cheering. Ripley might be the most over performer at the entire event when all is said and done, to the point where even "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio might want to tag along for her entrance just to hear what cheering sounds like. The match will be very physical, maybe even more physical than the two Chamber matches at times, but with WrestleMania XL around the corner, and given that she has already interacted with the woman who the Wrestling Inc. staff thinks will win that match, it's a slam dunk pick when it comes to Rhea Ripley this Saturday.
Men's Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre (86%)
Our run of purported predictability continues with our consensus pick of Drew McIntyre to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and given the run he's been on of late, that likely doesn't come as any surprise. Since unleashing his inner "Scottish Psychopath," McIntyre's work has been his best in years and it's easy to argue that heel Drew is the best Drew.
After putting things over the top with his claim of taking out CM Punk at the Royal Rumble, squashing his WrestleMania main event dreams, and then making a t-shirt at his expense to really hammer the point home, McIntyre's status as a singularly-focused, vindictive monster is firmly in place. With a main event spot at WrestleMania, challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship his singular goal, McIntyre has let no one get in his way of the prize he so desperately seeks — not even Cody Rhodes — whom McIntyre pinned for only the third time in a singles match in his return run with WWE on "Raw" — or Rollins himself, who, injured or not, McIntyre blasted with a headbutt for good measure a couple of weeks ago.
So this multi-man match in Perth is McIntyre's for the taking, right? Clearly, most of us believe so, but there were three dissenting votes for Randy Orton. If not McIntyre, Orton would bring the biggest star power to a 'Mania match against Rollins, but there's no story there, whereas McIntyre vs. Rollins writes itself. And the others seem to be there just to hold down spots — Bobby Lashley as the behemoth to conquer, heightening the winner's prowess; LA Knight as the proverbial good hand, not quite there main event picture-wise; and Kevin Owens and Logan Paul, likely to take each other out in some fashion as their feud furthers toward WrestleMania itself (perhaps with others joining the U.S. Title chase).