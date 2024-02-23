WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

No matter how many matches were meant to get booked for the 2024 Elimination Chamber event, one person who was always going to appear in some capacity was Rhea Ripley. The WWE Women's World Champion has been so dominant since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, and she doesn't show any signs of slowing down, especially in her home country.

However, the challenge that is ahead of her in Perth is one that she might be familiar with, but that doesn't make it any easier. Since her September 2023 return to WWE, Nia Jax has demolished some of the best that WWE has to offer. From Zoey Stark to Raquel Rodriguez and even Becky Lynch, no one has been able to fully stop Jax in recent months, which has ultimately led to her getting a title shot against Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

The match between Ripley and Jax will be one for the history books as it will be the first time that two Australian-born women will be competing in a WWE at an event held in Australia, but despite this similarity between champion and challenger, there is really only one woman for whom the fans in Perth are going to be cheering. Ripley might be the most over performer at the entire event when all is said and done, to the point where even "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio might want to tag along for her entrance just to hear what cheering sounds like. The match will be very physical, maybe even more physical than the two Chamber matches at times, but with WrestleMania XL around the corner, and given that she has already interacted with the woman who the Wrestling Inc. staff thinks will win that match, it's a slam dunk pick when it comes to Rhea Ripley this Saturday.