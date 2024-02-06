Becky Lynch Qualifies For Elimination Chamber, Shot At WWE WrestleMania Title Match

On Friday's "WWE SmackDown," we learned that women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, will face IYO SKY at WrestleMania for the WWE Women's Championship. That leaves Rhea Ripley without an opponent for the Women's World Championship (assuming she gets through Nia Jax in Perth). To solve that issue, the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will face Ripley (or Jax) at WrestleMania.

Monday's "WWE Raw" saw the first qualifying match for the Chamber between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch in a rematch from WrestleMania 36. Baszler relied on her submissions and mat-based techniques, but Lynch ultimately pinned her after a Manhandle Slam. As a result, Lynch has punched her ticket to her very first Elimination Chamber match.

Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark were both seen watching the match backstage; they will face each other in a qualifying match next Monday night. Following the match, Cathy Kelley spoke with Morgan, who returned at the Rumble after being injured by Ripley last July in a vicious chair attack. Morgan declared that "Next week, my match is about revenge. And my revenge is about Rhea Ripley." It's been reported that Lynch and Morgan are considered the favorites to win the WrestleMania title shot behind the scenes.

Elimination Chamber will be live from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 24.