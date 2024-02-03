Bayley Splits With Damage CTRL On WWE SmackDown, Will Challenge IYO SKY At WrestleMania

Bayley has chosen which title she's going after following her Royal Rumble victory. Following a confrontation with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax on "Raw," Bayley said she'd be making her choice on "WWE SmackDown." As it turns out, she's headed to WrestleMania to face off against former best friend and founding member of Damage CNTRL, WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

In a backstage segment, Bayley overheard SKY in conversation with Women's Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane and Asuka, saying that "Bayley is done tonight." When Damage CNTRL made their way down to the ring for Bayley's announcement, the other women, sans Dakota Kai, were looking at her awkwardly as she took the microphone. Bayley said Damage CNTRL is more than just the best women's faction of all time — it's family, and they've always been there for her in the tough times. She seemed to allude to challenging Ripley, who was seen watching backstage, but she said she could also fight a different fight and follow her heart.

"Sometimes the people that you thought were your biggest support system and friends ... sometimes you have to prove them wrong," Bayley said, before speaking Japanese to SKY. Bayley said that ever since Sane and Asuka came into the picture, SKY had turned her back on Bayley. Meanwhile, while the Rumble winner had her own back turned, Sane and Asuka jumped her. They pushed her toward the steps, but Bayley had hidden a metal pipe and proceeded to beat them down with it.

Bayley went to hit Sky with the pipe, who defended herself with the championship, leading to a face-off. After SKY rolled out of the ring. Bayley grabbed the microphone and said she would see SKY at WrestleMania, making the very first WrestleMania 40 match official. It remains unclear whether Bayley vs. SKY will main event one of WrestleMania's two nights, as befits the Royal Rumble winner.