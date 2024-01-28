Bayley Wins 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Will Challenge For A Title At WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania will have a healthy dose of Damage CTRL in April.

Bayley outlasted 29 other women to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble in St. Petersburg, FL. Entering number 3, Bayley last eliminated former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan to win the match and punch her ticket to Philadelphia, PA, where she'll challenge either the WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky or the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. This will likely mark Bayley's first singles match at WrestleMania, as the former Women's Champion has mainly been confined to multi-woman title matches, tag matches, and the occasional battle royal. Bayley competed in almost every Women's Royal Rumble since its introduction in 2018, except for 2020, when the then SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Lacey Evans.

Bayley has previously said that she'd likely challenge Rhea Ripley, as she doesn't want to cause dissension among Damage CTRL by challenging her friend, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky.