WWE's Bayley Teases Who She Would Challenge Upon Winning The 2024 Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, WWE star Bayley has made it very clear who she would challenge at WrestleMania 40 if she were to be the last woman standing. This Saturday, 30 wrestlers will compete for the chance to challenge for either the WWE Women's Championship currently held by IYO Sky, or the WWE Women's World Championship, currently held by Rhea Ripley. Bayley has never won the Rumble match, but wants 2024 to be a year where she cements herself in Rumble history. The question is, who would she face?

Speaking with Uproxx, Bayley claimed that she only has eyes on one woman in WWE. "If I get a title from Rhea Ripley, how cool would that look?" Bayley said. "IYO is champion, right? And in Damage CTRL that means we're all kind of a champion. She deserves to have that all to her own. Kabuki Warriors, we're gonna get them those tag titles because it's what they deserve ... Now all we gotta do is get Dakota to win the "NXT" Women's title."

Not only does Bayley want 2024 to be a big year for herself, she wants it to be a big one for Damage CTRL. "That's what we're about this year. We're about making history," Bayley said. "We're about 'never before seen,' and we're about taking over the world. So, the only way we could do that is by knocking 'Mami' off her little high horse. She thinks she's the stuff right now. Wait til I get my hands on her." Ripley won last year's Rumble match by going the distance from the number one spot, last eliminating Liv Morgan. The closest Bayley has come to winning the Rumble was in 2019 when she finished fourth, a match where she also managed to eliminate Ripley.

