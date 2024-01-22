WWE's Bayley Details Why She Loves Damage CTRL

Bayley formed Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai and current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY in July 2022. Since then, the group has expanded and now includes Kairi Sane and Asuka. During an interview with "Under the Ring," Bayley spoke about the current version of her stable.

"I mean, I love it," Bayley said. "I don't just like it; I love it. I was actually thinking about this not too — I mean a few days ago; I was going to make this big, old sappy post about it, but I'll just share it here. I just think it's insane the group of women that I have in this group, in this faction. It started out with IYO and Dakota, obviously, and it's two women that you didn't get to see on the main shows, and they've already shown what they can do, especially IYO being the champion right now."

Bayley also recently recalled meeting Asuka for the first time, which was during her run with the now-defunct all-women's promotion SHIMMER in the early 2010s. The four-time women's champion mentioned that Asuka, who is one of her favorite opponents in the ring, is one of the most influential women in wrestling. When talking about Sane, Bayley said that the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion was "untouchable," "unpredictable," and "unique in her own way."

Moving forward, Damage CTRL has the opportunity to reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship this Friday on "WWE SmackDown," when Asuka and Sane challenge Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the gold. Meanwhile, Bayley is set to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.