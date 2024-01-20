Damage CTRL Challenge WWE Women's Tag Champs Following Successful Defense On SmackDown

After besting Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to claim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance earned a victory over Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, known collectively as The Unholy Union, on Friday's "WWE SmackDown." Now, their next challenge lies in Damage CTRL, and the champs are slated to defend their titles against Asuka and Kairi Sane on next week's episode.

After a quick and successful title defense against The Unholy Union, Carter and Chance found their titles not in their own hands, but in the hands of Asuka and Sane, who had been at ringside for the whole contest. The two members of Damage CTRL taunted the champions and mocked their titles with exaggerated dancing. Carter and Chance inevitably had enough and snatched their titles back. The champions raised their titles and shouted back at Asuka and Sane, accepting their unspoken challenge.

Asuka and Sane's challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was never a matter of "if," but of "when". Bayley, the supposed leader of Damage CTRL, has been very vocal about her desire for the group to attain all championships available — members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai previously enjoyed two reigns with the belt in late 2022 and early 2023. Asuka and Sane, meanwhile, were formerly known in WWE as The Kabuki Warriors and are most notorious for their women's tag team title reign from 2019-2020, still the longest single reign in this history of the reborn titles.