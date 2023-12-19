New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were featured in a backstage segment with General Manager Adam Pearce Monday on "WWE Raw," unhappy with being made to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Given the result, it stands to reason they're far less pleased no.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance earned the title shot after a two-match winning streak (and only six televised traditional tag matches on the main roster) and made the most of their opportunity, with Carter scoring the pin on Green after a flurry that featured both of the new champions' innovative finishing moves, the Keg Stan and the Afterparty. In between finishers, Green nearly thwarted the title loss, narrowly missing an I'm Prettier before eating a Codebreaker from Carter prior to the tandem finish that led to the pin.

After the match, Carter and Chance encountered several competitors from the women's tag team division backstage. While Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae were happy for the pair, heading off to party with the new champs, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Tegan Nox, and Natalya were all miffed, with Baszler and Stark sizing up Nox and Nattie for a contender's match — later in the broadcast, it was announced that match would take place in two weeks at "WWE Raw: Day 1." Traditionally, Green and Niven would get a rematch before any new challengers were named, but as of this writing that does not appear to be the case.