WWE Raw Live Coverage 12/18 - Several Championships On The Line, Miracle On 34th Street Fight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 18, 2023, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa!

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Despite coming up short in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, Chance and Carter have picked up wins over the past couple of weeks, defeating the likes of Tegan Nox and Natalya, and Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

Another set of tag team titles will also be on the line, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. Julius and Brutus became the Number One Contenders after defeating New Day, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, #DIY, and Imperium in a Tag Team Turmoil Match on the November 27 edition of "Raw".

Balor and Priest's Judgment Day teammate, JD McDonagh, will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he collides with R-Truth in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight. Much to the chagrin of Judgment Day, R-Truth has been trying to become a member of the stable as of late and has appeared both at ringside during their matches and in their lounge on a handful of occasions.

For a number of weeks, The Miz has been vying for a rematch with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship since coming up short against him in a title match at WWE Survivor Series. "The Ring General" agreed to grant him such last week, but with one condition: if "The A Lister" loses, then he will not be able to challenge for the rest of his reign. Tonight, just that come to fruition.

Before he defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the "Raw" Day One special on January 1, Seth "Freakin" Rollins has something on his mind to share. Additionally, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes are slated to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.