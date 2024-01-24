Updated List Of Confirmed Entrants For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Only three days remain until the WWE's Royal Rumble PLE takes place out of Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. So far, only four matches have been made official for the show, including Logan Paul defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a four-way match, and of course, the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble bouts, where the winners will receive a title shot of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.

But while the Rumble draws closer, the participants for the Men's and Women's Rumble matches largely remain a mystery. As of this writing, only 11 men have announced their participation in the Men's Rumble, while only 6 women have been announced for the Women's Rumble. This leaves 43 combined available spots still left to be filled come this Saturday, opening the door for several surprises.

While they have been few and far between, several wrestlers have declared for the Rumble since earlier in the month. Joining Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre on the men's side have been Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who declared for the match 9 days ago, all three members of Alpha Academy, who were announced on WWE's YouTube channel, and Kofi Kingston and Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest, who declared this past Monday on "Raw."

On the women's side, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax have only been joined by two names. They are Maxxine Dupri, who joined the Rumble match at the same time her Alpha Academy teammates joined the men's match, and Ivy Nile, who announced her candidacy on "Raw." One more show remains for wrestlers to announce themselves for their respective Rumble's, with "SmackDown" airing this Friday.