WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Entrants: Who's Declared So Far?

The WWE's Royal Rumble PLE is creeping up fast, with only two and a half weeks remaining before the event kicks off the Road to WrestleMania. As per usual, the main focus will be on both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of each match getting a shot at a World Title of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.

So far, however, not many wrestlers have thrown their names into the hat for either Royal Rumble match. As it stands, only five wrestlers have entered the Men's Royal Rumble; the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes, 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura, and former WWE Champions Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk.

Currently, Lashley is the only "SmackDown" star to declare for the Rumble and thus has no recent issues for any of the other names announced. The same cannot be said for Rhodes and Nakamura, who have been feuding for the past month, though the rivalry seemed to come to an end on last night's episode of "Raw," after Rhodes defeated Nakamura in a Street Fight.

Meanwhile, Punk and McIntyre have had issues of their own, coming face to face-to start last night's broadcast. The situation between the two has been building, as McIntyre has continued to take subtle shots at Punk since the latter returned to WWE at Survivor Series. The issues add another wrinkle for Punk, who's appearance in the Rumble will be the first televised match he's worked in WWE since 2014, where he competed in the Royal Rumble match before walking out of the promotion.