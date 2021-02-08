After cementing her legacy by becoming the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair is still riding high off her big victory. On the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, the panel checked in with the “EST of WWE” to see how she’s feeling since securing her future main event match at WrestleMania 37. Belair says she is still speechless.

“I’m just so happy! I have been on a rollercoaster of emotions since Sunday night,” Bianca Belair noted. “I’ve been crying and laughing off and on. I’m still trying to find my words, but I’m just so happy and grateful and blessed.”

With there being so many memorable moments in the match, Belair recalls her redemption spot with Naomi as something she’ll never forget from this year’s Rumble.

“Yeah, that moment right there was one of my favorite moments that I’m going to remember from that entire Rumble,” she replied. “I was in the Rumble with Naomi for only a split second. This year being in the ring with her, and her using my braid while [we were] beating each other up… having that moment where we had to realize we had to stick together to save each other that was a moment where I felt and loved how it all came together. It has so many messages. As women, we have to come together to save each other. So, it was an empowering moment, and it was amazing to share that moment with Naomi.”

Just after winning her spot, Belair mentions seeing her husband Montez Ford behind the curtain was the moment when she knew her win was not a dream but a reality.

“This moment right here is amazing because I get to do what I love alongside the person that I love,” she shared. “When I came through the curtain, he was the first person that I got to go to. I couldn’t find my words in this moment; all I did was hug him, and all I could think of and ask him is if we could pray. He took me in, and he prayed for me. Just to share the moment with him amazing. I am so blessed. He is such a great man. It was picture perfect.”

Montez Ford wasn’t the only WWE Superstar celebrating Belair’s big victory, but the entire locker room was too. Withstanding ovations and Big E’s Twitter post, Belair says she doesn’t want moments like these to be centered around her; she wants to share them with everyone.

“I want to be happy, and I want to bring that energy with me every time. Hearing that from Big E that the whole locker room was standing up for me, it brings it to not just being about me, but everyone is able to be a part of this with me,” she exclaimed. “It’s amazing to have that support and love. It makes the moment so much bigger.”

Just before the panel spoke about WrestleMania 37, panelist Ryan Pappolla complimented Belair’s style with that of Sasha Banks, saying they both remind him of the real-life Avengers. Belair was flattered by the comparison and mentioned just how inspired she is by Banks’ work ethic.

“Sasha Banks is amazing,” she began. “I love that I’ve gotten opportunities to tag along with her. I feel like anytime I can get into the ring with someone like Sasha Banks, I can learn so much. If I can get in the ring with the best, it brings the best out of me.

“A lot of people asked for a tag team match with me and Sasha, and they’ve gotten it. Now, there’s a possibility at WrestleMania, like what’s going to happen? That’s what I love about wrestling; it changes, and it’s so unpredictable. The possibilities are endless, and that’s where we’re at right now.”

The moment of truth came on The Bump when Kayla Braxton asked Belair if she has made a decision yet on which title she’s going to pursue. Right now, Belair is undecisive. She’s hopeful that she’ll make her announcement very soon, once she gets her emotions in check.

“Honestly, that’s a huge decision. Sasha Banks is the champion, and I see her every Friday. I see Asuka on Monday Night Raw. But at this point, I’m in a whirlwind of emotions,” she stated. “It hit me that I won the Royal Rumble, and it hit me that I’m going to WrestleMania. At this point, I’m just trying to live in the moment. I need to get my emotions in check. I don’t want to make an emotional decision. This decision is huge, and I need to weigh on it and really think about it. I need to get my emotions in check, so I can go back to where I need to be, and then I’ll make the decision.”

