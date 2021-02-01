2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Bianca Belair received a standing ovation after she returned to the backstage area following her big win at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As seen in the Instagram post below, WWE released footage of Belair hugging husband Montez Ford in the Gorilla Position as other people applauded her.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E tweeted and noted that Belair also received a massive pop in the locker room.

“Massive locker room pop for Bianca. She’s beloved,” he wrote.

Belair spoke to Alyse Ashton in the YouTube video seen below, and was asked if this tops beating Bayley as the new high of her career, which she said during last Friday’s SmackDown episode.

“Oh, beating Bayley was one thing, it was great,” Belair said. “But winning the Women’s Royal Rumble and lasting over an hour, what can top this? Other than now going to WrestleMania. This is a great moment, this is a moment that I can’t even describe. It’s just… the answer’s of feeling, it’s a feeling… how do I feel? It’s just a feeling that I can’t describe. I’m just so excited, I’m so ready to go to WrestleMania.”

Belair was also asked if she’s put any thought into who she will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I’m just taking one step at a time,” she laughed. “You know, I beat Bayley and then I won the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and right now I’m just living in the moment. I gotta go call my momma, I gotta go call my daddy, I gotta go celebrate with my husband Tez. I’m living in the moment and after tonight I’m just going to prepare for WrestleMania, and then I’ll focus on who I’m going to face. But all I got to say is – you can’t spell WrestleMania without EST. So, I’m going to show up and show out.”

There’s no word yet on if Belair will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks or RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 37, but she is currently a member of the blue brand.

You can see Big E’s tweet below, along with both videos: