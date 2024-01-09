Drew McIntyre Declares For Royal Rumble Match In Heated WWE Raw Segment With CM Punk

With "Day 1" in the rear view mirror, "WWE Raw" didn't waste any time in kicking things into high gear as Royal Rumble fast approaches on tonight's episode. Harkening back to last week's unsuccessful challenge against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, McIntyre admitted having a hard time letting it go before pointing right at Damian Priest's botched attempt at cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase. But it was namedropping CM Punk that sent McIntyre's opening promo sideways, with Punk taking that as a cue to hit the ring himself and address "The Scottish Psychopath."

Blurring the lines between storyline and reality, McIntyre referenced Punk's checkered past and told him that he and the boys in the back have a bet going as to how long it will take for Punk to crash and burn in his new WWE tenure. He then called upon their previous time together, saying Punk failed him long ago when he needed a leader and that now, McIntyre himself is the leader instead.

The two traded barbs about Punk having never won the Rumble to this point, while McIntyre has, and then some promises were made, namely by Punk, who said the only person who can stop him from winning the Royal Rumble and accomplishing all of his goals is himself. Punk said McIntyre can't stop him. Rollins can't stop him. And notably, Cody Rhodes can't stop him. Perhaps in a moment of foreshadowing, Punk said than on his way to a Rumble win, he'd throw McIntyre out last. Then he dropped the mic and exited up the ramp, with an annoyed McIntyre left to process the exchange.