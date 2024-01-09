WWE Raw Live Coverage 1/8 - We Hear From CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Cody Rhodes And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 8, 2024, coming to you live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon!

CM Punk will be making his return to "Raw" with something on his mind to share. "The Second City Saint" hasn't been seen on television since December 11, during which he made the decision to become a full-time member of the red brand before he came face-to-face with World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Over the course of the past several weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura has been playing mind games with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has had enough, challenging Nakamura to a match last week. While Nakamura declined to answer the call, he did agree to face him tonight and such will be coming to fruition.

#DIY's Tommaso Ciampa will be making his return to singles action as he collides with Finn Balor. Ciampa's last one-on-one match came on the November 13 episode of "Raw" in a losing effort to Ludwig Kaiser.

Balor won't be the only member of Judgment Day competing in the ring tonight as JD McDonagh is set to take on The Miz. McDonagh will surely be extra motivated to pick up a win tonight after he and Dominik Mysterio came up short to Miz and R-Truth. Speaking of Truth, he will be appearing amidst the confusion as to whether or not he is a member of Judgment Day.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance dethroned Chelsea Green and Piper Niven as Women's Tag Team Champions on the December 18 episode of "Raw". Tonight, Green and Niven have the chance to become titleholders once again as Carter and Chance put the title on the line in their first televised defense.

Additionally, Kofi Kingston will be going one-on-one with the aforementioned Kaiser after the former and Jey Uso defeated the latter and his Imperium teammate Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match last week.