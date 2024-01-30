WWE Raw Live Coverage 1/29 - Intercontinental Title Match, We Hear From Cody Rhodes And Bayley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 29, 2024, coming to you live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida!

The Women's Royal Rumble this past Saturday was one for the books, from Naomi and Liv Morgan returning to Jade Cargill making her debut, and TNA's Jordynne Grace appearing. Bayley emerged as the winner of the match, dumping Morgan and Cargill out of the ring last to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40. Likewise, Andrade returned to WWE in the Men's Royal Rumble, and Omos competed in his first televised match since SummerSlam. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were the final two in the match, with the former tossing the latter over the top to win his second Royal Rumble in a row. Tonight, both of the winners have something on their minds to share.

GUNTHER will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line against New Day's Kofi Kingston. Kingston encountered "The Ring General" backstage last week and requested a title shot after he and Xavier Woods squared off with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a tag team earlier that night which ultimately ended in a double count-out.

GUNTHER won't be the only person to put a title on the line, as Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against #DIY. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa scored a victory over Balor and Priest's Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh two weeks ago to gain some momentum heading into tonight's bout.

Additionally, Jey Uso will be colliding with Bronson Reed after both competing in the Men's Rumble on Saturday.