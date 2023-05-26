Liv Morgan's Shoulder Injury Reportedly Worse Than Expected

It's been bad news after bad news for Liv Morgan this week. The WWE star had injured her shoulder during a match on "WWE SmackDown" two weeks ago, while defending her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez. And this week it was reported by Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez that Morgan's injury was bad enough that it might require surgery.

Now, in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that Morgan's injury was "worse than originally expected" and that she'll "be out long enough that [WWE] decided to move on and give Rodriguez a new partner." Due to her injury, Morgan and Rodriguez were unable to defend their titles in a planned championship defense on "WWE Raw" the Monday after the incident. The duo, who won the tag team championships in mid-April by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, were set to defend the belts against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Instead, WWE made the decision to vacate the tag team championships as the severity of Morgan's injuries became more clear. Not only that, but Rodriguez was paired up with Shotzi as a new tag team partner, indicating further that Morgan might be gone for an extended period of time.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted it's unclear how Morgan's injury will impact her entertainment career outside WWE, as she was set to appear in a movie on Mildred Burke. That role followed a big year for Morgan, aka Gionna Daddio, as she started to land more roles in horror TV shows and films like "Chucky" and the film "The Kill Room."