WWE's Liv Morgan Reportedly Dealing With Shoulder Injury, Could Need Surgery

Last week, it was announced that WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan was injured, and on this past Friday's "WWE SmackDown," the company revealed that Morgan and her partner Raquel Rodriguez would be forced to vacate their title. According to Bryan Alvarez on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Morgan is dealing with an injury to her shoulder, and she could require surgery.

Morgan suffered the injury during the May 12 title defense against Damage CTRL on "SmackDown." Dakota Kai would be injured during the very same match, and though no specific details have emerged yet, there is a belief that Kai's injury may be far more severe than Morgan's.