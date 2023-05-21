Dakota Kai Injured In Same WWE Women's Tag Title Match As Liv Morgan

The injury bug appears to be striking down on WWE's women's division. Upon news of an injury sustained by Liv Morgan, Fightful Select has confirmed that Dakota Kai has been put on the shelf as well. Morgan and Kai last competed on the May 12 edition of "SmackDown" as Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Kai and her Damage CTRL cohort, Bayley. Unfortunately, that match resulted in two casualties, as both Morgan and Kai picked up injuries during their performances.

A week after their match, Rodriguez begrudgingly announced that she and Morgan were forced to relinquish the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Bayley and IYO SKY then interrupted the backstage segment to mention that Kai had suffered a "much more devastating, and heartbreaking injury," indicating that Kai had suffered more damage than Morgan. The exact details surrounding their injuries remain unknown, but Fightful reports that the extent of Kai's injury does indeed seem to be worse than Morgan's.

With the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships now vacated, the reign of Morgan and Rodriguez has come to an end at 39 days. WWE will hold a four-way tag team match on the May 29 edition of "Raw" to crown a new pair of titleholders. This contest will feature Bayley and SKY, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, along with Rodriguez and a mystery partner. While the identity of Rodriguez's partner has yet to be formally announced, recent "SmackDown" spoilers suggest it may likely be a former friend of hers.