WWE Women's Tag Titles Vacated Due To Liv Morgan Injury

After Liv Morgan suffered an injury last week, she and Raquel Rodriguez were unable to defend their WWE Tag Team Titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville the following Monday on "Raw." Unfortunately, the injury to Morgan is now said to be serious enough that the titles have been vacated. The announcement was made during Friday night's "SmackDown."

New champions will be crowned on "Raw" on May 29. Damage CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY; Green and Deville; Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler; and Rodriguez with whomever her partner ends up being will face off in a Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the new titleholders. But why will Bayley be teaming up with SKY instead of her partner last week, Dakota Kai? As it turns out, Kai was injured during the same match as Morgan, according to "The Role Model." For what it's worth, SKY didn't look too thrilled to be thrown into the mix.

Nevertheless, Green and Deville will get their shot at the gold at the end of the month after having their initial opportunity postponed this past week. As for Rousey and Baszler, they made their return to WWE programming on Monday, brutally attacking Rodriguez after her victory over Green. Despite the return, though, it's been reported that Rousey will be taking time off from WWE. That time off will likely come sooner than later, potentially putting their quest for the tag titles in doubt.

Regardless, in some way, shape, or form, new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned on May 29.