Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Return To WWE TV, Attack Raquel Rodriguez

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are officially back on WWE programming, and they wasted no time in making a statement on Monday night's "Raw."

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were slated to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on Monday, but when that was postponed due to an injury to Morgan. Instead, a singles match was made between Rodriguez and Green.

Following her victory over Green, Rodriguez was attacked by Rousey and Baszler, who hadn't been seen since their win in the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39. "The Baddest Woman On the Planet" had been dealing with an injury of her own in recent weeks.