Ronda Rousey Taking Time Off From WWE, Original WrestleMania Plans

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned to storylines on Monday's "WWE Raw," but one of them may not be sticking around for long. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rousey and Baszler were slated to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, and the title win was set to be part of a larger story involving Rousey. However, those initial plans obviously changed as the tandem was booked to win a four-way tag team showcase instead, while Becky Lynch and Lita were the tag champions competing in a six-woman tag match.

Meltzer added that Rousey was slated to take time off from WWE again, presumably sometime after WrestleMania, and their tag team storyline was supposed to wrap up before her hiatus. There seems to be several questions now regarding the timing of Rousey's potential hiatus and if Liv Morgan will be able to compete and defend the titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez. WWE has not officially announced the title match for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, however that is the event that Rousey and Baszler have issued a challenge for.

Rousey worked WrestleMania with an injured arm and didn't actually perform in the match. Baszler worked the bout for their team, but seemingly walked out with a foot injury in the process of winning. While absent, WWE drafted them from "SmackDown" to "Raw." It was reported earlier this year that Rousey wanted to shift to the tag division alongside Baszler after her most recent run with the "SmackDown" Women's Championship.