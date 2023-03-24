Ronda Rousey Confirms Arm Injury In Training Video On Instagram

Ronda Rousey has been out of action for nearly a month, last competing during a WWE live event in Rockford, Illinois on February 26. It was previously reported that Rousey had suffered an injury to her arm, however, WWE were under the belief that she would be ready to compete at WrestleMania 39 — potentially involved in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship picture.

In an Instagram post where she was training, Rousey let fans in on her recent injury and revealed that she is not currently cleared to compete. "Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois — right before Wrestlemania," Rousey said. "The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can't keep me away forever, I'm not moping, vengeance is coming." She did not state how long she would be away from the ring, however, she has remained a mainstay on WWE TV, accompanying tag team partner Shayna Baszler to the ring for her matches.

With the "Baddest Woman on the Planet" proving to be one of the biggest stars in the WWE women's division and her previously stating that she was going to set her sights on tag team gold, WrestleMania plans would have to change. Considering the tag titles are currently locked up inside a feud between Damage CTRL and Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch, there were rumors that Rousey and Baszler would be involved in the women's tag team showcase match at WrestleMania, which seemingly may not be the case due to injury.