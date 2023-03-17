Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez First To Qualify For 4-Way Tag Match At WWE WrestleMania

During Friday night's "WWE SmackDown," Wade Barrett announced that WrestleMania 39 would feature both women's and men's Fatal Four-Way tag team matches, though the specific stakes were not mentioned, with qualifying matches beginning immediately. Up first, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez took on and ultimately defeated the team of Tegan Nox and Emma to punch their tickets to SoFi Stadium, with Morgan picking up the pinfall over Emma.

After the 2022 Morgan had, which included winning the Money in the Bank contract before cashing in and defeating Ronda Rousey to earn her first "SmackDown" Women's Championship that very same night, a spot on the WrestleMania card is more than fitting. Despite losing her championship after only 98 days, Morgan went on to last for over an hour in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match before being the final elimination courtesy of Rhea Ripley.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has encountered a mixed bag of results since making her main roster debut on "SmackDown" last year. She came up short in an Elimination Chamber match last month for a shot at Bianca Belair and the "Raw" Women's Championship, and before that failed to win the women's Royal Rumble match as well. She and Aliyah became WWE Women's Tag Team Champions during an episode of "Raw" last August by beating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but only held the titles for a couple of weeks. Interestingly, Morgan was recently teaming with Nox before joining up with Rodriguez on a February episode of "SmackDown."