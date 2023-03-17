WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (03/17) - Sami Zayn And Jey Uso Come Face To Face, GUNTHER's WrestleMania Opponent To Be Revealed, We Hear From Cody Rhodes
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on March 17, 2023, coming to you live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri!
Last week, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, and Xavier Woods collided in a Fatal Five-Way Match to determine who would challenge GUNTHER for his Intercontinental Championship at "WrestleMania 39" in Los Angeles, California. However, the match ended in controversy after Sheamus and McIntyre pinned Woods and Knight respectively at the same time. Tonight, the pair will go one-on-one to decide who will face "The Ring General" as the cracks in their relationship continue to grow.
As he prepares to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the SoFi Stadium, Cody Rhodes has something on his mind to share with the WWE Universe. "The American Nightmare" has had several encounters with The Bloodline over the past few weeks, and has made it clear that he intends to be the man to put an end to Reigns' momentous title reign.
Speaking of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn will come face-to-face with one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso, for the first time since Jey attacked the former "Honorary Uce" on the March 6 episode of "WWE Raw". Jey's actions occurred in light of Reigns' stern warning that there would be consequences for his brother, Jimmy Uso, if he didn't come back home to his family.
Additionally, a huge mixed tag team match is set for tonight, as Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley take on Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega of Legado Del Fantasma. Escobar has taken issue with Dominik after seeing first-hand the disdain he has shown to Rey Mysterio (as prior to then, Rey and Escobar had given one another their Lucha masks as a major show of respect).
We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes heads to the ring.
Cody Rhodes Calls Out Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Rhodes asks Kansas City what they want to talk about, then suggests they could talk about WrestleMania. He expresses his respect for Roman Reigns and calls him the greatest champion in sports and sports entertainment. He says he's looking forward to beating Reigns in Los Angeles, California, then clarifies that he doesn't want to talk about someone but rather to someone. He then calls Kevin Owens to ringside.
Owens' music hits after a couple of beats and he marches down to the ring. He tells Rhodes he thinks he knows what Rhodes wants to say. Rhodes cuts him off and says this isn't a conversation between two people. He says another party should be involved before he invites Sami Zayn out.
Zayn's music hits and he appears with a smile plastered across his face. Rhodes says he's going to peel back the curtain and tells Owens that he has an incredible respect for him. He explains that when he left WWE in 2016, he needed contacts and help. He says Owens provided him with such and better his livelihood. He tells Owens he can never repay him, but is trying to do so at this moment.
Owens says he's heard everything Zayn has to say, but Zayn cuts him off and says Owens hasn't said everything he needs to. Zayn says while the two have hurt each other many times, they have always managed to forgive one another. He says he doesn't understand why this time is different, then asks Owens to get whatever he needs to out of his system.
Owens asks Rhodes if he's gotten what he's wanted so he can leave, and Rhodes says they all know they are in the people pleasing business. Rhodes says it doesn't matter what he wants, but rather what the fans want to see: Owens and Zayn on the same page. Zayn says fans want to see them team again, and so does he. He says that the two of them could do something magical and remarkable together, and adds that they can be the ones to take down The Bloodline. He says they don't need to be friends, but to be able to work as a unit. Owens says he's heard Zayn say it all and says he gets it, but questions why he would fight for someone who doesn't want to be his friend. Owens thanks Rhodes for what he tried to do, then leaves the ring and heads to the back.