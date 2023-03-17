WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (03/17) - Sami Zayn And Jey Uso Come Face To Face, GUNTHER's WrestleMania Opponent To Be Revealed, We Hear From Cody Rhodes

Rhodes asks Kansas City what they want to talk about, then suggests they could talk about WrestleMania. He expresses his respect for Roman Reigns and calls him the greatest champion in sports and sports entertainment. He says he's looking forward to beating Reigns in Los Angeles, California, then clarifies that he doesn't want to talk about someone but rather to someone. He then calls Kevin Owens to ringside.

Owens' music hits after a couple of beats and he marches down to the ring. He tells Rhodes he thinks he knows what Rhodes wants to say. Rhodes cuts him off and says this isn't a conversation between two people. He says another party should be involved before he invites Sami Zayn out.

Zayn's music hits and he appears with a smile plastered across his face. Rhodes says he's going to peel back the curtain and tells Owens that he has an incredible respect for him. He explains that when he left WWE in 2016, he needed contacts and help. He says Owens provided him with such and better his livelihood. He tells Owens he can never repay him, but is trying to do so at this moment.

Owens says he's heard everything Zayn has to say, but Zayn cuts him off and says Owens hasn't said everything he needs to. Zayn says while the two have hurt each other many times, they have always managed to forgive one another. He says he doesn't understand why this time is different, then asks Owens to get whatever he needs to out of his system.

Owens asks Rhodes if he's gotten what he's wanted so he can leave, and Rhodes says they all know they are in the people pleasing business. Rhodes says it doesn't matter what he wants, but rather what the fans want to see: Owens and Zayn on the same page. Zayn says fans want to see them team again, and so does he. He says that the two of them could do something magical and remarkable together, and adds that they can be the ones to take down The Bloodline. He says they don't need to be friends, but to be able to work as a unit. Owens says he's heard Zayn say it all and says he gets it, but questions why he would fight for someone who doesn't want to be his friend. Owens thanks Rhodes for what he tried to do, then leaves the ring and heads to the back.