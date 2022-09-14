Booker T Addresses Aliyah And Raquel Rodriguez's Brief WWE Tag Title Run

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were vacated following Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the May 16, 2022, edition of "Monday Night Raw," and a tournament to crown new champions began in August. The finals came down to Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY), with Aliyah and Rodriguez walking away with the win. Their run would only last two weeks, however, as Damage CTRL won the titles in a rematch between the two teams on this past Monday's episode of "Raw."

"Nobody loses in this match," WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "One thing about Damage CTRL, they wasn't brought back for no reason. They wasn't brought back just to be put on the roster and go out there and lose and, you know, win, and lose. ... It's a win-win situation here as far as I'm concerned. Nobody loses here."

Booker T addressed WWE's decision to have Kai and SKY return to WWE as a tag team. "Bringing Dakota Kai and IYO SKY back to be in a tag team, that right there is telling me, 'Okay, let's try to build this thing, let's try to make this more interesting," Booker said. "If Sasha and Naomi walk back in the door today, we got something right there as well. ... It feels different to me when I watch the show. It seems like ... I hear a lot of the chatter as far as how guys are, you know, relaxed."

