Bayley, Dakota Kai, And Iyo Sky Make Surprise Appearance On WWE SmackDown

They'll let anyone into an arena these days.

Friday's "WWE SmackDown" had a trio of hecklers in the front row: the newly-minted team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky, who nominally appear on "WWE Raw." The three women swaggered to their front row seats, tickets in hand, and were greeted with exuberance by Pat McAfee. The trio watched from the audience as Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Under the guise of scouting their potential opponents in the tournament, the three women spent much of the match calling out the women in the ring and generally trash-talking them. McAfee spoke to the group on occasion while doing commentary, seemingly trying to convince them that his broadcast partner Michael Cole was saying bad things about them. At one point during the match, Jayne sent Deville into the barricade by the group, and Bayley can be heard telling Deville that she should've "stuck to being a GM," referring to Deville's stint as an authority figure of both "Raw" and "SmackDown."

Sky and Kai are set to face Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the semifinals of the tournament on August 22, while Toxic Attraction's win on Friday means they'll face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on August 26. The titles have been vacant since May, when then champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company over creative frustrations. A tournament for the vacant titles was announced on August 8.

Bayley, Kai, and Sky have been teaming together since WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley debuted the group after that night's "Raw" Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair &andBecky Lynch.