First Semifinal Match Set In WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament

One of WWE's hottest rivalries will intersect with the tournament for the company's vacant Women's Tag Team Championship.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka advanced to the semifinals with a win over Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop on Monday night's "Raw". Bliss and Asuka advance to face the team of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Kai and SKY advanced last Monday with a win over 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina.

The semifinal contest will be the latest big match for the recently formed trio of Bayley, Kai, and SKY, who have been targeting "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley, Kai, and SKY debuted as a unit at SummerSlam following Belair's successful title defense against Becky Lynch.

Two nights later on "Raw", Bayley, Kai, and SKY took out the already-injured Lynch. Later in the show, Belair and SKY faced off in a one-on-one match. It ended in a "no contest" when Bayley got involved. Asuka and Bliss came to Belair's aid and the battle lines were drawn. The two trios are set to collide in a six-women tag team match for next months' Clash at the Castle event.

Bayley's appearance at SummerSlam was her first appearance on WWE programming in more than a year. She was sidelined with a major knee injury. SKY had last been seen in "NXT" (where she was using the ring name Io Shirai) but had not been seen on the show in weeks. Kai was an even longer shot to appear at SummerSlam. She was released by WWE in April.