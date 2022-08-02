This past weekend, WWE held their SummerSlam premium live event in Nashville, TN. However, as we noted, something else newsworthy happened during the opening of SummerSlam. At the beginning of the show on Saturday, we saw “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair successfully defend her Championship against year-long rival Becky Lynch. After the match, Bayley returned alongside Dakota Kai and Io Shirai (now IYO SKY).

As rumored by many, during the “Raw” Women’s Championship Match, challenger Becky Lynch suffered an injury. Per “Fightful,” Lynch indeed suffered a separated shoulder early on into the bout, as many speculated. It appears the injury happened after Belair hit the Glam Slam on Lynch; afterward, Lynch would roll out of the ring to put her shoulder back into place.

Lynch would continue to work throughout the entire match in pain, even finishing the match after a grueling 16 minutes.

Not only did Fightful confirm the injury, but they also confirmed that Becky Lynch’s injury did cause creative changes to a certain degree. At the end of Saturday’s match, Lynch surprisingly stood next to Bianca Belair as Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. However, it seems whatever was planned for that angle will be on hold for the foreseeable future. The report also said they couldn’t give a timetable on Becky Lynch’s eventual return, and it is a 50/50chance whether or not Lynch would have to have surgery.

Becky Lynch then appeared on “Monday Night Raw” tonight, opening the show. Lynch had her arm in a sling, and she started by saying she remembered who she was once again. Lynch also confirmed her separate shoulder and said she finished the match rather than giving up on herself and the fans. This promo verified Lynch’s face turn she alluded to at SummerSlam, with Bianca Belair coming out to seal the deal with a hug as Lynch made her exit. Bayley was then shown backstage after assaulting Big Time Becks.

