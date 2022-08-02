Before Iyo Sky took on WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, on “Raw” this week, WWE was able to catch up with Sky along with Bayley and Dakota Kai. Bayley was interviewed, and before being asked explicitly, she explained what went down at SummerSlam and why it occurred.

“They’re not talking about Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch [after last night]. They’re talking about Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and me,” Bayley said. Bayley, of course, returned after being out for over a year at SummerSlam. She didn’t come alone as she brought former “NXT” stars Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. (FKA Io Shirai)

Bayley continued, “Have you not been watching the same show I’ve been watching? These idiots have been on a downward spiral since I left.” Bayley suffered a torn ACL last year during a training session. She was in a feud with Belair for the WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Championship; however, the rivalry had to end abruptly. Since then, Belair has been in a year-long feud with Lynch, who returned at SummerSlam 2021 and defeated Belair for the Championship in under a minute. Now Lynch is unfortunately out with her injury, as she has suffered a separated shoulder and will be out for several months.

“They [WWE] needed their Role Model. So I outsourced two of the best in the world, who have waited far too long for this moment,” Bayley continued. Of course, she is talking about Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who have been in “NXT” for their WWE careers. Dakota Kai was released from WWE not long ago, and the last update on Iyo Sky was that she hadn’t signed a new contract deal yet. That no longer seems to be the case, as it would seem that the two are here to stay with Bayley on “Monday Night Raw.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]