Last night at WWE SummerSlam, Bianca Belair opened the show, defending her WWE “Raw” Women’s Championship against long-time rival Becky Lynch. Belair would successfully defend her Championship, but the fun didn’t end there. After the bell had rung, WWE’s resident Role Model, Bayley, returned, but she didn’t come alone. Bayley walked down the ramp and was joined by former “NXT” Superstars Dakota Kai and Io Shirai, now known as IYO SKY. The three would stare down Belair before Lynch got back up and surprisingly stood side-by-side with Belair.

WWE was able to catch up with Bianca Belair after the match and asked her a few questions. When asked about the respect between Belair and Becky Lynch towards the end of the match, Belair said, “I mean, we definitely do. It’s been a year-long feud we’ve been going through.” Belair is talking about the fact that at last year’s SummerSlam, Lynch returned and defeated The EST of WWE in under 30 seconds for the “Smackdown” Women’s Championship. “So at the end of it all, I respect Becky so much, what she does for women in the WWE, inside and outside the ring.”

Belair also mentioned what Becky Lynch has done for the WWE Women’s Division. Lynch played a pivotal role in the Women’s Revolution in WWE, as back in 2015, she was called from “NXT” alongside Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. Them, along with names like Paige and The Bella Twins, really helped the WWE’s Women Division take off to where it is today.

Belair was then asked about her reactions after Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai came out last night. “I understand that I’m at the forefront of a new generation of women in WWE, so these women want to come through: Bayley, IYO, Dakota. Well then, let’s bring it. I got Becky Lynch on my side now; let’s see what happens.”

Before her injury last year, Bayley was feuding with Belair. After losing at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, Bayley was lined up for one more opportunity for the “Smackdown” Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank; however, Bayley, unfortunately, had to back out due to injury. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were last seen in “NXT 2.0” where it was announced that Dakota Kai had been released, and IYO SKY had yet to sign a new contract.

