WWE Raw Preview (9/12): Edge Faces Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano's In-Ring Return

The first Monday night game of the new NFL season kicks off tonight, but on USA Network, WWE has stacked the opposing line-up for "WWE Raw," which takes place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Tonight, Dominik Mysterio will go one-on-one with the "Rated R Superstar," Edge. After Dominik turned on Edge, as well as his own father, Rey Mysterio, at the Clash at the Castle premium live event, it was revealed that the 25-year-old had joined The Judgment Day stable alongside Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, with the latter claiming she saw potential in him and "turned him into a man." In response, Edge called Dominik out to meet him in the ring, but instead received a brutal beating at the hands of the villainous group.

Also on tonight's show, Johnny Gargano — who made his surprise return to WWE on the August 22 episode of "Raw" — will wrestle in a WWE ring for the first time since December 2021, when he competed in the Team 2.0 vs. Team Black and Gold WarGames Match at the namesake "NXT" event. As of this writing, Gargano's opponent has yet to be revealed.

Additionally, titles will be defended tonight, as "Raw" Women's Champion" Bianca Belair will issue an open challenge, putting the gold on the line for the first time since SummerSlam in July. That night, Belair overcame Becky Lynch, who legitimately separated her shoulder during the bout, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Furthermore, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended, as reigning champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will battle Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL, the pair's first championship defense since capturing the vacant titles on the August 29 episode of "Raw."