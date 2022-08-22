Johnny Gargano Makes Surprise Return To WWE

Monday night's "Raw" saw the WWE return of Trish Stratus. WWE fans also saw the in-ring return of the "Rated-R Superstar" Edge. Prior to the start of "Raw" however, both of these returns were announced and set in stone. There was another return that took place live in Toronto, and it was a very surprising one at that.

"Be yourself, don't no one else!" rang out inside Scotiabank Arena as Johnny Gargano made his way to a WWE ring for the first time in nearly nine months. This is only the latest round of returns to WWE. Over the last few weeks, we have seen stars like Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, Scarlett, and Karrion Kross find their way back to the sports entertainment giant.

"First of all, thank you for reminding me who I am!" Gargano opened up his return promo.

He ran through his WWE resume to remind the fans who he is. Bringing up his accomplishments in "NXT," Gargano also gave a slight nod to his and Ciampa's title victory against The Revival at "NXT" Takeover: Toronto back in 2016.

"I won the 'NXT' Tag Team Championships in this very building ... It's good to see you again Toronto!"