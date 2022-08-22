Johnny Gargano Makes Surprise Return To WWE
Monday night's "Raw" saw the WWE return of Trish Stratus. WWE fans also saw the in-ring return of the "Rated-R Superstar" Edge. Prior to the start of "Raw" however, both of these returns were announced and set in stone. There was another return that took place live in Toronto, and it was a very surprising one at that.
"Be yourself, don't no one else!" rang out inside Scotiabank Arena as Johnny Gargano made his way to a WWE ring for the first time in nearly nine months. This is only the latest round of returns to WWE. Over the last few weeks, we have seen stars like Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, Scarlett, and Karrion Kross find their way back to the sports entertainment giant.
"First of all, thank you for reminding me who I am!" Gargano opened up his return promo.
He ran through his WWE resume to remind the fans who he is. Bringing up his accomplishments in "NXT," Gargano also gave a slight nod to his and Ciampa's title victory against The Revival at "NXT" Takeover: Toronto back in 2016.
"I won the 'NXT' Tag Team Championships in this very building ... It's good to see you again Toronto!"
A short-lived reunion
Gargano stepped away from pro wrestling last December. The Heart and Soul of "NXT" opted not to re-sign with the company at the time so he could focus on being a father to his and wife Candice LeRae's son, Quill. Gargano was quiet about when he'd wrestle again.
"There's been a lot of questions about where or when I would show up again. Honestly, I've had those same questions," Gargano told fans Monday night.
Gargano's return promo was cut short by his former stablemate in The Way and Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory. Instead of coming out to reminisce with Gargano, Theory gloated and boasted about his accomplishments in Gargano's face, saying, "Everything you've dreamed of, I've already done!" This smack talk from Theory didn't come without repercussions, however, as Theory would be on the receiving end of a superkick from Gargano.