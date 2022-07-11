Johnny Gargano has accomplished pretty much everything there is to do in “NXT,” however, Johnny Wrestling still has goals in WWE he has yet to obtain.

While on ‘Good Karma Wrestling’, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano named what WWE tasks he still aims to complete despite not being with the company at this current moment.

“I never got a chance to wrestle at WrestleMania,” Gargano said. “That was always something on my bucket list, and it still is on my bucket list … It’s a usual answer for a lot of guys my size and from my era but the Intercontinental Title, especially like the white strap Intercontinental Title that I used to love, that is always something that has been in the back of my mind, as well, that I would love to have one day.”

Gargano has wrestled on WWE TV before and competed in the Royal Rumble match, but he has never competed at WWE’s biggest Premium Live Event of the year — WrestleMania. It’s not the same, but Gargano has won “NXT’s” equivalent of the Intercontinental Championship in the North African Championship at Takeover: Phoenix in 2019 by defeating Ricochet.

While in “NXT,” Gargano also won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Ciampa in a duo known as #DIY, at Takeover: Toronto 2019 by defeating The Revival, now known as FTR in AEW, and the NXT Championship at Takeover: New York the night before WrestleMania 35 by defeating Adam Cole. Along with becoming “NXT’s” first triple crown champion, Gargano has also been a part of multiple “NXT” Takeover main events against the likes of Cole, Ciampa, Andrade El Idolo, and the Authors of Pain during his time with the brand from 2015 until 2021.

Gargano’s last “NXT” match came on December 5th at NXT WarGames when he teamed with fellow Team Black and Gold teammates LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and Ciampa to take on the new school team of Team 2.0, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo. Team 2.0 walked away with the win to spark a new era of “NXT.”

Since his last match at WarGames, Gargano has stated that he was going to take some time away from wrestling as he and wife Candice LeRae would be entering a new phase of their lives: parenthood. Their firstborn son, Quill, was born in February 2022.

