Ciampa recently was a guest on El Brunch de WWE.

During the show, Ciampa gave an update on his relationship with Johnny Gargano. As noted, Gargano left WWE in December after deciding not to re-sign with the company.

“I still see him. I miss sharing the locker room with him,” Ciampa said. “Honestly, that was a big part too of going to RAW. That NXT locker room with all my best friends, they all left, one at a time. I know more people and more of my friends are on RAW and SmackDown than there are in NXT, so I miss him from that standpoint. I miss a lot of guys from a work standpoint. But that’s just part of the game.

“You’re with people every day for six months or a year and then all of a sudden, different brands or promotions or companies. So it’s just part of it. We live 10 minutes away from each other and we still see each other so I don’t miss him too much.”

Ciampa made his official WWE main roster debut back in April.

Below is the full interview:

