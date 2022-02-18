Johnny Gargano has confirmed that he and Candice LeRae have given birth to their newborn baby boy!

The former NXT Champion has taken to social media to confirm the brilliant news, “Welcome to Earth, Quill.”

The name is something that is a nod to the popular Marvel comic/movie Guardians Of The Galaxy. This is the second name of the lead character, Peter Quill, who is also known as Star-Lord. That is clear from the picture, as several nods to that series are clear to be seen. Quil Gargano is written on a mixtape, which is what his namesake carries around. There is also a Rocket Racoon doll, and a comic book there.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are the latest of many wrestling couples to have started a family. The likes of Renee Paquette/Jon Moxley, Brie Bella/Bryan Danielson, and Mike/Maria Kanellis are other examples of wrestlers who have become parents in recent years.

Johnny Gargano still remains a free agent in the wrestling world, having not signed anywhere since the end of his WWE career. Meanwhile, Candice LeRae is still under contract with the company, and is a member of the NXT 2.0 roster. However, she is not expected back into the ring any time soon.

Johnny Wrestling recently spoke with ComicBook.com about why he needed to take a break away from wrestling before becoming a parent. The negativity of social media was something that played a big part in that.

“And social media, unfortunately, is very negative,” he revealed. “I know people will say that you’re in the public eye, you’ve got to have thick skin. You’ve got to take it all in. I totally agree with that and everyone’s entitled to their opinions. But also there’s only so much you could take in before it starts weighing down on you, and starts beating you down. And starts making you question yourself or question things you’re doing.

“I just wanted to completely break free of all that and refresh myself. And especially with a baby coming soon. I wanted to be in the best headspace I possibly could,” Gargano explained. “Not only for Candice but also for the baby.”

