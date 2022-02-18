Bryan Danielson took to Twitter this evening to respond to a fan sign that was in the crowd during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Nashville.

Dynamite saw Danielson defeat Lee Moriarty in singles action. After the match, Danielson was confronted in the ring by Jon Moxley to continue their program. Danielson wants to team with Moxley, but Moxley said he doesn’t stand next to anyone unless he bleeds with them first.

The AEW On TV Twitter account re-tweeted a GIF of the Moxley – Danielson segment and pointed to a fan sign in the crowd. The sign said, “BRYAN DANIELSON CRIES AT THE END OF OLD YELLER”

The fan sign was a reference to the rabid dog Old Yeller being put down in the classic Disney movie of the same name. Danielson commented on Moriarty’s performance, and said he did not cry when Old Yeller was put down, but he did cry when endangered sea turtles were burned alive during the cleanup of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

“Quick question for: Was @theLeeMoriarty impressive enough last night to earn a spot in the hypothetical #DanielsonDojo? Also, I did not cry at the end of Old Yeller. I did cry, however, when endangered sea turtles were burned alive to cleanup the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico,” Danielson wrote.

Moriarty responded to Danielson’s post, and agreed with him on the spill but said he wants a rematch.

“I’ll admit you unlocked something in me… But I want a rematch. And yeah that spill and the clean up sucked,” Moriarty wrote.

