WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Being Promoted For 8/22 Raw

One of the biggest stars in WWE history to call Canada home will be back on "Raw" when the show broadcasts from Toronto on Monday night.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus' special appearance was announced during Friday night's episode of "SmackDown."

"TORONTO!!!!! Let's gooooooo!!" Stratus exclaimed on her Twitter following the announcement.

Monday's "Raw" is one of several dates Stratus is working for WWE during its swing through Canada's eastern provinces over the coming days. She will appear at a pair of live events over the weekend. The first takes place on Saturday at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario. The second will be at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario.

Stratus was on hand the last time WWE stopped in Toronto. It was a non-televised live event back on March 27. During the show, Stratus got into a confrontation with then-"Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch. A night earlier, Stratus hosted another live event in Kitchener, Ontario.

Stratus retired in 2006 from her career as a full-time performer in WWE. She's made sporadic appearances for the company over the past decade and half since. Her last match was a loss to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

Stratus is not the only WWE Hall of Famer from Canada set to appear on Monday night's "Raw". Edge is scheduled to face The Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a long-awaited grudge match. Plus, Alexa Bliss and Asuka will face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.