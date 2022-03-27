WWE held a live event on Saturday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, ON, CA. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was the host of the show.

Below are the results and highlights:

* The KO Show with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) both interrupted. This set up the opening match.

* Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

* Omos defeated R-Truth. Prior to the match, R-Truth was attacked by Veer.

* WWE United States Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest

* Riddle defeated Austin Theory

* Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Robert Roode

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Rhea Ripley

h/t: Fightful 

 

