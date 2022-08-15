Trish Stratus Returning To WWE At Upcoming Live Events

In this history of women's wrestling, few names are more well-known and celebrated than Trish Stratus. Debuting under the WWF banner in 2000, she started out as a valet, though it didn't take long for her to step between the ropes. Throughout the 2000s, she'd continue to improve in the ring, feud with the likes of Lita and Mickie James, and become a multi-time WWE Women's Champion — a run that landed her in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Simply put, she's a women's wrestling legend, but unlike most who've attained such a status, she hasn't disappeared from the spotlight just yet.

As Stratus herself revealed on Twitter on August 15, 2022, she will appear at two WWE upcoming live events. The first, Saturday Night's Main Event, takes place on Saturday, August 20 at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, while the second, Sunday Stunner, emanates from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario. "Guess who's coming to the @WWE Live Events this weekend!! Come see @FightOwensFight, @DomMysterio35 and @AlexaBliss_WWE and yours truly. Welp someone has to come and maintain control," Stratus wrote in her social media post, though she doesn't explicitly state what she'll be up to at either event.

Despite retiring from full-time WWE competition in 2006, Stratus has since laced up her boots to compete for the company several times. Some of her most notable bouts include her match against Mickie James and Alicia Fox at the inaugural WWE Evolution event, where she teamed with Lita, and her SummerSlam 2019 battle with Charlotte Flair. Stratus also participated in the first women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, which Asuka ultimately won. We'll have to wait and see if she gets physical during her time at this weekend's WWE live events or if her appearances will be strictly diplomatic.