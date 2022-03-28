WWE held a live event on Sunday in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. During the show, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus confronted WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
Below are the full results, courtesy of WrestleZone:
* KO show with Trish Stratus is interrupted by The Miz who gets a stunner. The guests on the KO show were Rey & Dominik Mysterio.
* Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins defeated The Street Profits and Chad Gable & Otis
* R-Truth comes out to talk to the crowd but is attacked by Veer.
* United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest & Austin Theory
* Omos defeated R-Truth
* Riddle defeated Robert Roode
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Rhea Ripley. Trish Stratus confronted Lynch in the ring after and was slapped by Lynch. Rhea Ripley took out Becky to stand tall.
.@WWERollins is ready for whatever comes his way during his meeting with Mr. McMahon tomorrow! #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/CJGTBYpII3
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2022
Ready @FightOwensFight? #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/jitrODLOMS
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 27, 2022
When @trishstratuscom and @RheaRipley_WWE gang up on the ‘brat’ @BeckyLynchWWE LOL! Becky and Trish should have a match down the road hahaha #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/i9PptSeSKG
— Princess 👩🏽 (@princesssardua) March 28, 2022
Will @reymysterio ever be able to get his mask back from @mikethemiz? #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/WkjK9tvYdc
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2022
#WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/5Wmulg2mAk
— The Unwoken ØNE (@JonesKnife) March 28, 2022
The Main eventer!!! 🐐@BeckyLynchWWE #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/Vj7GatmSr2
— angie (@S_forlife_) March 28, 2022
