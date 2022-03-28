WWE held a live event on Sunday in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. During the show, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus confronted WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Below are the full results, courtesy of WrestleZone:

* KO show with Trish Stratus is interrupted by The Miz who gets a stunner. The guests on the KO show were Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

* Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins defeated The Street Profits and Chad Gable & Otis

* R-Truth comes out to talk to the crowd but is attacked by Veer.

* United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest & Austin Theory

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* Riddle defeated Robert Roode

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Rhea Ripley. Trish Stratus confronted Lynch in the ring after and was slapped by Lynch. Rhea Ripley took out Becky to stand tall.

.@WWERollins is ready for whatever comes his way during his meeting with Mr. McMahon tomorrow! #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/CJGTBYpII3 — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2022

When @trishstratuscom and @RheaRipley_WWE gang up on the ‘brat’ @BeckyLynchWWE LOL! Becky and Trish should have a match down the road hahaha #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/i9PptSeSKG — Princess 👩🏽 (@princesssardua) March 28, 2022

