WWE held a live event on Sunday in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. During the show, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus confronted WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. 

Below are the full results, courtesy of WrestleZone: 

* KO show with Trish Stratus is interrupted by The Miz who gets a stunner. The guests on the KO show were Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

* Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins defeated The Street Profits and Chad Gable & Otis

* R-Truth comes out to talk to the crowd but is attacked by Veer.

* United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) defeated Damian Priest & Austin Theory

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* Riddle defeated Robert Roode

* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Rhea Ripley. Trish Stratus confronted Lynch in the ring after and was slapped by Lynch. Rhea Ripley took out Becky to stand tall.

 

