Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle

After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel.

Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.

After the attack, Dominik headed alone to the back and ripped off his "Mysterios" t-shirt, and tossed it to the ground.

While the attack happened, Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley laughed in the corner. Judgment Day has tried to recruit Dominik and on this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," he refused to hit Ripley with a kendo stick and ended up giving her the kendo stick. Also on the 8/29 episode of "Raw," Dominik was upset at his father for picking Edge over him to be his tag team partner at Clash at the Castle.

As noted, rumors of Dominik turning heel have been around since before SummerSlam. There was a rumor that his heel turn was going to happen during his father's 20th Anniversary Celebration at Madison Square Garden and it would lead the two to face off at SummerSlam. Instead at SummerSlam, The Mysterios teamed up together and won against Balor and Priest in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match.

