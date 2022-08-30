Triple H Reacts To Raquel Rodriguez And Aliyah's WWE Women's Tag Title Win

In the main event of the latest "WWE Raw," new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned, with Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez earning the titles by defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the finals of the tag team tournament. The result caught some fans off-guard, but WWE's head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, took to Twitter to praise the new champions.

"The culmination of a tournament featuring some of the brightest stars from the WWE and NXT Women's Divisions," Levesque said. "Congratulations to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on their Raw main event win and becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions!"

The tournament has taken place over the course of several weeks, determining new champions for the vacant titles after the former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, walked out on the company back in May. The result was historic one, as Rodriguez became the first-ever woman to hold both the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Rodriguez held the "NXT" tag titles twice, ironically with Kai by her side, though both reigns were incredibly short. Rodriguez is also a former "NXT" Women's Champion, while this is Aliyah's first title in the company since she joined in 2015.

There's already been some controversy surrounding the finish of the match, however, as Aliyah pinned Kai, who was not the legal woman at the time, and who made a point of responding to Levesque's tweet, saying "we need to talk." It remains to be seen how this finish will affect the status of the titles going forward.