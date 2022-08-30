History Made In Final Of WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament

History was made on Monday's edition of "Raw" in the final of the WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of "Raw" took on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah of "SmackDown" to determine who would be crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions. After a hard-fought bout between the two teams, Rodriguez and Aliyah ultimately came out on top with a little help from the "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. The trio chased Bayley out of the ringside area to level the playing field. A distracted Kai and SKY didn't notice that Rodriguez made a blind tag to Aliyah. The pair beat down Rodriguez before Aliyah took advantage and rolled up Kai for the win.

The win makes Rodriguez the first woman to win both the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She previously won the "NXT" Women's Tag Titles with Kai in March of 2019 when they became the inaugural champions after winning the Dusty Rhodes Women's Tag Team Classic. They lost the title almost an hour later, in their first title defense against Ember Moon and Shotzi.

Rodriguez has also won the "NXT" Women's Championship. She took the gold on the first night of the Stand & Deliver 2021 event after dethroning SKY. She held the belt for 202 days before losing it to the current champion, Mandy Rose, in a Trick Or Street Fight at Halloween Havoc due to outside interference from Kai.

The WWE Women's Tag Team titles were vacated after reigning champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 "Raw" due to frustrations with their booking and not feeling respected as the title holders. WWE subsequently suspended the duo indefinitely and stripped them of their titles.