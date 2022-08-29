WWE Raw Live Coverage (08/29) - New Women's Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned, Kurt Angle To Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 29, 2021!

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will come face-to-face with "SmackDown" members Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the finals of the tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The titles have been vacant ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 edition of the show after being unhappy with their booking in the company. The pair were subsequently suspended for an indefinite period and haven't been seen in the company since.

Kurt Angle will return to "Raw" in his hometown in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Angle last appeared in the company during the June 27 episode to congratulate John Cena on his twenty years in the ring. He has not been in active competition since wrestling at WrestleMania 35 against Happy Corbin. What will Angle have to say?

United States Champion Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one with The Miz tonight. The two have been involved in a feud over the last few weeks with their respective tag team partners, AJ Styles and Ciampa. Ciampa earned a shot at Lashley's belt on the August 8 edition of the show. Miz tried to interfere in the match to cost Lashley, but Styles made the save and helped him out.

Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Champions The Usos and honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn are set to speak on tonight's show. The "SmackDown" stars will likely have a message for Drew McIntyre ahead of his match with leader Roman Reigns for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will come face-to-face with longtime rival Riddle ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. Rollins attacked Riddle on the "Raw" before Summerslam after Riddle prevented him from winning the Money In The Bank briefcase. Riddle was deemed unfit for action at the Biggest Party of the Summer, but still made an appearance at the show. The two men brawled before Riddle was sidelined from action for a couple of weeks. He made his return before targeting Rollins in an effort to seek his revenge.

We are live! Corey Graves, Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith greet audiences at home as AJ Styles heads to the ring. He is followed by Dolph Ziggler and Judgment Day.