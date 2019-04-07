Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania 35 Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

- The WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show opens live from MetLife Stadium. Jonathan Coachman welcomes us. Coach is joined by JBL, Paige and Sam Roberts. Paige predicts Becky Lynch to win tonight's main event. JBL is looking forward to seeing the Farewell Match of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and will be an announcer for the match. Paige will help call the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match. The panel goes over tonight's card now. We go to Charly Caruso and Pat McAfee elsewhere in the stadium, hyping up tonight's show. The panel discusses Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns next. We come back from a break and WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss is backstage, promising a good show for the WWE Universe tonight. Coach sends us backstage to Kayla with Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day. They both get fired up and cut promos on how Kofi Kingston is bringing home the WWE Title tonight. We go back to the panel and Coach and Sam are joined by Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. They discuss tonight's WWE Title match. Coach sends us to the ring for the first match.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to Aiden English, Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph at ringside. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy is out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Tony Nese is out next.

The bell rings and Murphy immediately tries for a big knee. Nese brawls back and unloads. Nese gets fired up and drops Murphy, yelling that this is his WrestleMania. They go to the floor and Nese rocks Murphy, dropping him. Nese brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Murphy runs up but gets sent back to the mat. Murphy runs back up to the top and ends up dropping Nese gut-first over the top turnbuckle. We go to a break with Murphy in control.

Back from the break and Murphy has turned it around. Nese ends up suplexing Murphy into the turnbuckles to get the upperhand. Nese with more offense and a big moonsault in the corner for a 2 count. More back and forth and big counters in the corner. Murphy with a powerbomb and superkick combo for a close 2 count. Nese also kicks out of Murphy's Law. Murphy with knees and a Brainbuster attempt but it's blocked. Nese spikes Murphy into the mat and they both go down as the referee counts.

Murphy gets up first and they fire strikes at each other. Murphy unloads but Nese comes right back with knees and kicks. Murphy with kicks to the head. Nese with a big forearm. Murphy runs into an elbow and then nails a big clothesline. Nese with another counter and a spike into the mat, holding it for a close 2 count. Nese can't believe it and shows some frustration. Murphy goes to the floor to regroup and Nese launches himself over the top, taking Murphy down.

Nese brings it back into the ring and hits the 450 from the top but Murphy kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Nese kicks out of Murphy's Law and Murphy can't believe it. Nese with a big counter and a German into the turnbuckles. Nese with more offense and the running knees finisher to get the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Tony Nese

- After the match, Nese takes the title and raises it as his music hits. We go to replays. We come back to Nese celebrating the big win.