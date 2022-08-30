Dakota Kai Wants To Talk With Her Boss Following Controversial End To WWE Raw

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last night on "WWE Raw," winning the namesake tournament that has been contested over the last few weeks for the vacant titles. Meanwhile, on the losing team, Dakota Kai, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam in July, has called out management following the controversial ending to the match.

At the conclusion of the finals match, after Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair chased off Kai and IYO SKY's associate Bayley, Aliyah managed to roll-up Kai — who was distracted by the trio's appearance — for the victory. After WWE's head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, congratulated Aliyah and Rodriguez on Twitter, Kai responded by saying "Hey 'boss', we need to talk." Kai has grounds for filing a complaint to management — she was not the legal woman in the match at the time she was pinned. Kai immediately recognized the referee's mistake after she was rolled up, but there was no time to protest the decision, as Aliyah and Rodriguez' victory celebrations continued until the show closed.

The titles became vacant in May after Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the championship following a reported real-life creative dispute with then-WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. The pair walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" and have yet to return. After McMahon retired from WWE in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations last month, Levesque was given full creative power behind the scenes and the vacant championship was given a new lease on life as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament was announced.