Ronda Rousey Reportedly Injured, WrestleMania 39 Status Revealed

Ronda Rousey's Road to WWE WrestleMania 39 has taken a few twists and turns along the way, but the final destination may finally be in sight — if she can overcome a reported injury.

According to PW Torch, Rousey recently reaggravated a prior undisclosed injury. Though the exact details surrounding her injury are unknown at this time, it was described as non-serious and WWE officials are hopeful that Rousey will return in time for WrestleMania 39 next month.

Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Rousey was originally advertised to compete with Shayna Baszler against the team of Natalya and Tegan Nox. However, a call was made to change the match, so in place of the tag team bout, Nox took on Baszler in singles competition, with Rousey and Natalya watching from ringside. It should be noted that Rousey's reported injury could be shoulder or arm related as she sported an arm sling to the ring as well.

While Rousey's in-ring work remains limited, the build toward her WrestleMania plans still continues. According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Rousey is still penciled in to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Baszler at the big spectacle. In recent weeks, Rousey has ignited a social media war with Damage CTRL, claiming that they never defended the Women's Tag Team titles. Of course, that potential angle became a little more complicated last week when Becky Lynch and Lita dethroned Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on "WWE Raw." Rousey was initially advertised to appear on the red brand as well, but she never did.