John Cena Match Reportedly Among Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches

WWE is in the midst of the Road to WrestleMania, and that brings a lot of speculation as to what matches fans can expect to see. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are currently five locked in, one of which features John Cena. The 16-time world champion hasn't competed at WrestleMania since his Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt, and you have to go back to 2018 for the last time he performed in front of a live crowd at the event. Cena is reportedly locked in for a match against Austin Theory, although there is no word on whether that will be for the United States Championship, which Theory will defend inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming premium live event.

Of course, two of WrestleMania 39's main event matches have recently been confirmed on television, as Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, while Rhea Ripley competes against Charlotte Flair for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. When it comes to the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship, Bianca Belair's opponent will be determined via another Elimination Chamber match, with the winner getting a shot at the EST of WWE.

Finally, the fifth match that is currently set for WrestleMania will feature Ronda Rousey. Her previous two matches at the event have seen the UFC legend compete for singles titles, but this time it is expected that she will team up with Shayna Baszler to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship, which will reportedly still be held by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at that point. WrestleMania 39 is a two-night event once again, so many more matches can be expected, with the likes of Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Sami Zayn teaming up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos having all also been rumored.