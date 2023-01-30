Rhea Ripley Chooses Her WrestleMania 39 Title Match

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair are set to renew their rivalry at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley, the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, cut a promo on the "1/30 WWE Raw" explaining her decision to pursue Flair's "SmackDown" Women's Championship over Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.

Ripley brought up the fact that she had never defeated Flair in a singles bout before challenging The Queen to a grudge match.

"I advise you to enjoy everyone rising and bowing down to The Queen because they're about to rise to Rhea Ripley," said Ripley. "At WrestleMania, I put you in your place. Charlotte Flair, I choose you!"

Ripley had previously lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Flair at WrestleMania 36, where Flair decided to pursue WWE's developmental championship instead of the main roster titles. In the summer of 2021, the two women once again had a series of title bouts during Flair's run as "Raw" Women's Champion, with Flair prevailing victorious at Money in the Bank and Hell in a Cell. As such, Flair is 3-0 in singles matches against Ripley — not including live events and dark matches.

With Ripley announcing her pursuit of the blue brand title, it remains to be seen if The Eradicator switches over to the "SmackDown" brand in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. Ripley and her Judgment Day faction have been largely restricted to the "Raw" brand over the past year or so.

Besides Ripley vs. Flair, WWE has also confirmed Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event for WrestleMania 39.